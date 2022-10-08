10 years & counting! October 8, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 Before High Prairie town council’s meeting Sept. 27, office staff support Veronica Belcourt, centre, was recognized for 10 years of continued and dedicated service. Presenting the certificate of appreciation were interim CAO Ramona Rollins, left, and Mayor Brian Panasiuk. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Just for you! Train nurses at home, says county McKennan named HP’s new CAO Resident fears water contamination