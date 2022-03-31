$100,000 winner at Grimshaw

Lori-Anne Daly

A Grimshaw lady is the latest $100,000 winner in the Western Max EXTRA draw.

Lori-Ann Daly won the prize in the March 4 draw by matching the last six digits 4080276. She says she checked her ticket four times using the Lotto Spot! App before sharing the news with her husband.

“I ran into the garage holding out my phone,” she says.

She showed him the app while bursting into what she called “the happy dance” with a laugh.

Daly, who plans on using her windfall to pay off some debt and share with family, purchased her ticket from Tags Food & Gas in Grimshaw the morning of the draw.