$100,000 winners! September 2, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 $100,000 EXTRA win in Sexsmith!When Julia Okimaw-Hawryluk went online and checked her WESTERN 649 ticket, she couldn't believe her eyes! She had won $100,000 by matching the last six digits of the winning EXTRA number for the July 13 draw – 3622797. "I'm so happy," she said while claiming her prize. She purchased her winning ticket from Real Canadian Superstore at 12225 99th Street in Grand Prairie on the afternoon of the draw. The happy winner has plans for her recent windfall: "I'm going to buy myself a new vehicle," she said. $100,000 instant win in Benzanson!July 30 is a day that Benzanson couple Simon and Cindy Romkes may remember fur-ever. It's the day they scratched their way to a cool $100,000 on their WOOF WOOF instant ticket. "I thought it was $10,000 to be honest," said Cindy. "I hid the prize amount and asked my husband to check the symbols and he said 'Yep, it looks like a winner!'" After a closer look, the couple realised that they had actually won $100,000! "I told my husband that we need to go and get the ticket checked!" Cindy laughed. The happy winners plan to put their windfall into RRSPs and take a trip in the future. The couple purchased their winning ticket from the Bezanson General Store Ltd. On Main Street on July 10. "It feels pretty amazing!" Cindy added