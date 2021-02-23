105 accused about to face the music

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

After a police warrant blitz between Feb. 1-15, 105 people were “rounded up” and will be facing criminal charges.



RCMP Media Relations Officer Deanna Fontaine says High Prairie RCMP conducted a targeted warrant initiative and executed arrest warrants in the rural communities of Whitefish First Nation, High Prairie, Peavine Metis Settlement, Gift Lake Metis Settlement, and East Prairie Metis Settlement.



In addition to the warrants issued, a number of stolen vehicles were recovered, and drugs and weapons seized.



As a result, additional charges for offences include, but are not limited to, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, operating a motor vehicle without registration, failing to attend court, and failing to comply with conditions.



“In addition to this initiative, RCMP laid new, additional charges on several individuals for provincial offences and also Criminal Code offences.



Nathan Carifelle, 26, of Peavine Metis Settlement, is facing 18 charges that include 12 counts of weapons related charges.



Following a judicial hearing, Carifelle was remanded and his next scheduled court appearance is in High Prairie provincial court on Feb. 22.



“This initiative allows for a number of investigations that have remained stagnant in warrant status to continue before the courts,” says Sgt. Brent Lawson, Operations NCO of High Prairie RCMP.



“High Prairie RCMP will continue to identify and target offenders on outstanding warrants within our community as part of our ongoing crime reduction strategy.”