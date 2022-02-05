$12,000 willed to HP Minor Hockey

Inga Lubeseder always had a soft place in her heart for youth.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A High Prairie woman with a passion for children in her area has willed $12,000 to High Prairie Minor Hockey.

Inga Lubeseder’s generous donation was presented by Trent Meyaard to the association Jan. 22.

“It was 100 per cent her money,” said her brother, Rudy Lubeseder.

“She saved that money. It was strictly hers.”

Both Lubeseders supported the area’s youth. One of Inga’s last wishes was to continued that support.

“She wanted to support the kids,” says Rudy. “There were quite a few from around here [Prairie Echo].”

High Prairie Minor Hockey vice-president Zach Kachuk accepted the donation and was overwhelmed with her generosity.

“Thank you, very much appreciated,” he says, adding it came as a nice surprise.

“For her to think of the youth in this way shows what a caring and generous woman she was.”

Funds have not been allocated for any specific purpose.