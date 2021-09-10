15 file to date for 9 BLC seats

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

More candidates are stepping forward to potentially serve on Big Lakes County council.



Fifteen people have now filed nomination papers for the Oct. 18 election.



Following is a list of people who have filed, courtesy of Big Lakes County:

Ward 1: Heart River/Salt Prairie – Kenneth Cox and Monica Kreiner.

Ward 2: Grouard – Daniel Brownell.

Ward 3: Gilwood North/Triangle: Ken Matthews [incumbent] and Jim Zabolotniuk.

Ward 4: Kinuso – Roberta Grace Hunt, Ken Killeen [incumbent], and Owen Saitz.

Ward 5: Faust – Melissa Gray and Robert Nygaard [incumbent].

Ward 6: Joussard – no nominations received.

Ward 7: Enilda/Big Meadow – Donald Bissell [incumbent] and Lane Monteith.

Ward 8: Banana Belt/High Prairie East – Donald Charrois [incumbent] and Lauretta Payne.

Ward 9: Sunset House/Gilwood South – Ann Stewart.

The deadline to file nomination papers is Monday, Sept. 20.