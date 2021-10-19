18 years ends October 19, 2021 · by Admin2015 · 0 Town of McLennan Mayor Michele Fournier, right, presents Councillor Eckhard Christen with a certificate of appreciation for his 18 years of service at their last meeting Oct. 12. Christen was first elected to council Oct. 22, 2001 and served until Oct. 28, 2013 when he was defeated in the municipal election by a few votes. On May 15, 2015, Christen ran again and was successful and served until the current date. During his years on council, Christen served on various boards as do all councillors. Christen did not run in the Oct. 18 municipal election. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Demolition begins from the inside to outside Minister reduces Falher council to 5 Fish arena’s future in hands of public Members will decide future