1st Smoky River Ag Fair in 5 years!

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

After a long five-year hiatus, the Smoky River Agricultural Society is returning with its 75th Anniversary Fair, and it’s sure to provide entertainment the whole family will enjoy.

The fair is set to be held at the Smoky River Agricultural Fairgrounds in Donnelly from Aug. 11-13, and the society’s president, Linda Marcoux, says they’ve added a number of new activities to their roster.

“We’re trying to focus on having lots of kid-friendly activities and activities for families,” says Marcoux.

“We have a variety of different age interest activities so the whole family can come and have a great time.”

Marcoux says the society decided not to host the event on the long weekend, hoping to attract more people who normally leave town on extended holidays.

“We haven’t had a fair since 2018,” she explains. “We were supposed to have it in 2020, but then because of Covid we were stalled.”

The Agricultural Society was incorporated in 1931, and it has been a staple in the region since its inception. The event used to feature gymkhanas and demolition derbies, but over the years they’ve had to alter the type of events they hold.

“A lot of kids haven’t taken up the activities we used to have,” says Marcoux. “So, we’ve opened it up to other things that we hope will be of interest to the attendees.”

A weekend-long baseball tournament will kick off the fair on Friday evening, hosted by the Smoky River Ryders Riding Club. The tournament will be held all three days of the event, wrapping up the competition on Sunday afternoon.

“This time FCSS (Smoky River Family and Community Support Services) will be there with people from different countries to share their cultures,” says Marcoux. “We also have a lot of activities for kids, including a Rock-Climbing Wall.”

Other children’s activities will include bouncy castles, a toddler combo, kids’ sand pit and a Fire Chief Junior Challenge.

“Little kids get to act as a fire chief and go through a series of things they’d do as a firefighter,” says Marcoux, who explains that the challenge was a hit in 2018 when they offered it.

“We hope it will attract lots of children.”

Saturday afternoon will also feature beer gardens next to the Mug Boggs location, a Show and Shine, a home business market, and a food booth to fill spectators’ bellies.

Marcoux says Sunday will wrap up the event, with some Mud Boggs and baseball games still being held.

A pancake breakfast will kick off the whole morning.

“We are trying to keep admittance fees down so it’s affordable for the whole family to attend,” she says.

Adult tickets (16 years and older) are $10 for a day pass, and $15 for the weekend. Children five years to 15 cost $5 for a day pass and $7 for a weekend pass. Families of two adults and two kids will pay $25 for a day pass and $40 for the weekend, each additional child costs an extra $5.

Tickets can either be purchased at the fairgrounds gate or on the Smoky River Agricultural Society 2023 Facebook page through Eventbrite.