$2.8M in unpaid taxes off books

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has recorded a shortfall of almost $2.8 million in tax revenue from oil and gas companies unable to pay property taxes for the past two years.



At its regular meeting Dec. 9, council approved a recommendation to write off tax rolls in uncollectable taxes from oil companies in the amount of $2,786,582.52 for 2020 and 2019.



Council also passed a recommendation to write off $13,858.54 in uncollectable accounts receivable to bring the total write-offs to $2,800,441.32.



In December 2019, council wrote off $6,018,800.11 for two years for oil and gas companies.



“We are still doing our due diligence to try to collect these funds,” says Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services, who presented the recommendations.



One councilllor echoes that message to collect outstanding taxes from oil companies.



“Just because we write them off, we can still chase them,” High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Don Charrois says.



Council had allocated $8 million in write-offs on the 2020 budget.



Reeve Ken Matthews questions why municipalities are short- changed by companies owing property taxes.



“How can they allow companies to still operate when they don’t pay their taxes to municipalities?” Matthews asks.



“How does the provincial government allow that to happen?



“They just simply refuse to pay taxes to municipalities.”



CAO Jordan Panasiuk says many companies pay their taxes to the provincial government, but not to municipalities.



“That’s frustrating,” Matthews says.



He says the Rural Municipalities of Alberta want to raise the concern and issue with the provincial government.



Big Lakes wrote off a total of 172 tax rolls, including 101 from one company and 58 from another.