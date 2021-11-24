2 decorating contests to enter in Falher

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Falher tradition since 2015 called Light Up Your Business continues!

“The Town of Falher has been campaigning the local businesses yearly since 2015 to put up Christmas lights and decorations during the Christmas season at their place of business,” says administrative assistant Viola Marcoux.

The winner of the contest is chosen based on creativity and festive spirit.

“Displays must be visible to the public,” says Marcoux.

“Judging will take place on the evening of Dec. 17. The judging this year will be done by the Falher Friendship Corner clients and staff,” she adds.

The winning business receives their 2022 business license at no cost.

Home-based businesses are not eligible to win.

Bragging rights

are on the line

The Town of Falher also encourages residents to decorate their properties in its “Let’s Light Up Falher” Contest.

The top three winners will have the “bragging” rights and a photo of their property posted on Falher’s social media page for all to enjoy.

“They will also be judged by some of the Falher Friendship Corner clients and staff,” says Marcoux.

Everyone is encouraged to enter both contests and make the Honey Capital shine bright this season.