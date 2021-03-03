2 face charge under bylaw

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Anyone thinking about not wearing a mask in High Prairie during the pandemic might want to think again.



Town of High Prairie peace officer Alan Bloom reported at council’s Feb. 23 meeting that two people were recently charged under the Town’s face covering [mask] bylaw.



Calling them “public health tickets” Bloom told council the accused were given repeated warnings before charges were laid.



“Just not getting the message,” said Bloom.



The fine is $100 for the first offence and $200 for subsequent offences.