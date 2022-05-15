2 grab gold at 55-Plus Winter Games

Mary Zabolotniuk, of High Prairie, right, and Ruby Morrison, of Valleyview, left, carry the Zone 8 banner during the opening ceremonies of the Alberta 55-Plus Winter Games held April 7-10 in Edmonton.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Two seniors from High Prairie reached the top of the podium at the Alberta 55-Plus Winter Games held April 7-10 in Edmonton.

Evelyn Lesiuk won gold in 65+ ladies’ darts.

Lloyd Cunningham won gold in 65+ singles bowling.

Both competed for Zone 8, the Peace Country region.

Zone 8 past-president Mary Zabolotniuk, of High Prairie, carried the Zone 8 banner during the opening ceremonies.

Several seniors from local communities are preparing to compete Alberta 55-Plus Games in Peace River from June 16-18.