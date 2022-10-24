2 injured in HP fire, cause undetermined

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie Fire Department responded to a minor house fire just north of downtown on Oct. 5.

Firefighters responded to the call at the home on 56 Ave. west of 50 St. around 6:37 a.m., fire chief Trevor Cisaroski says.

Two adult men and one adult woman were in the house at the time of the fire.

Two people sustained minor injuries and were taken to the High Prairie Health Complex, Cisaroski says. The female suffered smoke inhalation and one man sustained minor burns, he adds.

“Fire was contained to a bedroom and was quickly extinguished,” Cisaroski says.

“The bedroom sustained minor fire damage.”

High Prairie firefighters were assisted by members of the Enilda fire district of Big Lakes County Fire Services.

Cause of the fire was unknown by Oct. 7.