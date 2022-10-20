Alberta’s courts getting a new name

Effective April 1, 2023 Alberta’s provincial court will be called Alberta Court of Justice, the Alberta government announced Oct. 3.

The decision was made to change the name to better reflect the court’s fundamental role in administering justice for the citizens it serves, cites a government news release.

“The government supports the court’s efforts to enhance access to justice,” says Alberta Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Tyler Shandro.

“This change helps ensure the court’s fundamental responsibility to Albertans, to provide a fair and accessible justice system to all, is reflected in its name.”