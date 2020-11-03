2 RVs on lots allowed

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A maximum of two recreational vehicles are now allowed on residential lots in Big Lakes County.



But is also depends on the size of the lot.



At its meeting Oct. 28, council adopted a land-use bylaw to increase the number of RVs within hamlet residential, hamlet residential estate, and hamlet mixed-use districts to two per lot from the previous limit of one.



The bylaw was amended as presented by Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



“With an approved development permit, the parking or storage of any recreational vehicle or undeveloped residential lot in a hamlet residential district, hamlet estate residential district, or hamlet mixed- use residential district shall be limited to two per lot, provided that the lot coverage of 40 per cent or a maximum coverage of 371 square metres or 3,993.4 square feet, whichever is greater, is not exceeded.”



Council was split on the issue as the bylaw passed 4-3.



Two councillors were absent.



Reeve Ken Matthews, Grouard Councillor Fern Welch and Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard voted against.



“One RV is enough, two is going too far,” Matthews says.



“This will come back to bite us.”



He says many people who bought the lots for peace and quiet are unhappy with all the RVs that cause traffic congestion and other inconveniences.



“Every hamlet will be a campground,” says Nygaard.



He noted the Municipal Planning Commission agreed to allow a maximum two RVs on lots at least one half acre is size.



Welch remained firm in her opposition.



“I took a stand at the beginning to keep it at one RV and I’m going with that,” Welch says.



Enilda – Big Meadow Councillor Donald Bissell, High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Don Char- rois, Prairie Echo – Salt Prairie Councillor David Marx and South Sunset House Councillor Ann Stewart supported the increase.



“Joussard will be the only hamlet most affected by the bylaw amendment,” Charrois says.



He says the three hamlets of Joussard, Faust and Kinuso are prime summer and tourism communities in the county.



Stewart was happy with the changes to the bylaw.



“That’s basically what we asked for,” Stewart says.



“I think most residents would want two RVs.”



Joussard Councillor Richard Simard and Kinuso Councillor Ken Killeen were absent from the meeting.