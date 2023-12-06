2 teachers join staff at Rouhtier

Nourara Haddadi Jutarat Noosri

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Ecole Routhier School in Falher welcomes two new teachers on staff.

Nourara Haddadi teaches Grade 6. She comes with teaching experience for two years.

Haddadi completed five years of post-secondary education at the University of Saint Boniface in Manitoba.

Jutarat Noosri teaches English Grade 5 in her first full-time teaching position. She has previously served as a substitute teacher.

Noosri is a former student at Routhier and graduated from Georges. P. Vanier School in Donnelly. She graduated from the University of Alberta through the Teacher Education North program at Northwestern Polytechnic (formerly known as Grande Prairie Regional College).