2 towers proposed in Peace River

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Town of Peace River has been approached by two companies to potentially erect telecommunication towers on two Town-owned properties.

At its Jan. 8 meeting, council discussed the placement to deliberate if they were comfortable accepting the new towers.

“The two locations that are being discussed are on Town-owned properties,” says Mayor Elaine Manzer.

“One is located northwest of the Ken Horneland ball diamonds on the west side of town and the other location is on the east side of town between the BMX bike track and an existing power substation.”

Manzer says the director of planning briefed council that the two companies were interested in possibly putting up telecommunication towers, but at this point council does not know the name of the companies.

“Council said it was willing to entertain these placements of telecom towers,” says Manzer.

“The process seems to take some time including a consultation period that only starts after all plans have been submitted in writing,” she adds.

Manzer says that now the companies can go ahead and proceed to see if they satisfy Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) and Canadian Wireless Telecommunications Association’s (CWTA) Atenna System Siting Protocol Template and the 2023 version of the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) Climent Procedures Circular CPC-2-0-02m Radiocommunication and Broadcasting Antenna Systems, Issue 6.

Manzer says part of the next steps include public consultations that will include residents.

Proposed towers are expected to be 30-35 metre self-supporting or monopole structures with a 10 x 10-metre compound footprint at the base. Proposed properties may require fence adjustments and subdivision property line adjustments to allow the placement.

Land-Use Bylaws were amended in January 2023 with updated regulations for communication tower development. According to Town documents, the proposed locations aren’t preferred locations according to the LUB, which encourages development of communication towers in industrial areas.