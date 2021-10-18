2021 MUNICIPAL ELECTION RESULTS

Results will be posted as soon as information is received. Elections Alberta is paying municipalities to count Senate and Daylight Saving ballots. Our understanding is that municipalities will therefore be counting these ballots first before moving on to council and mayor ballots where applicable. As of this writing, 9:05 P.M., no numbers of anything are received at this office.
Northern Sunrise County
Ward 1 – Harmon Valley/Reno
*Carolyn Kolebaba elected by acclamation.
Ward 2 – Nampa Rural District [*elected]
*75 – Jason Javos
39 – Marie Dyck
Ward 3 – Marie Rene/Judah
*Daniel Boisvert elected by acclamation.
Ward 4 – St. Isidore [*elected]
*106 – Art Laurin
60 – Sylvianne Riczu
29 – Gilbert Bouchard
10 – Diane Martel
Ward 5 – Three Creeks/Wesley Creek
*Corinna Williams elected by acclamation.
Ward 6 – Cadotte lake/Little Buffalo [*elected]
*57 – Gaylene Whitehead
9 – Fiona Whitehead
Village of Girouxville
All five councillors elected by acclamation.
Alain Dion
Kelly Elliott
Ernest Johnson
Danielle Laflamme
Joseph Zdeb
Town of Falher
All five councillors elected by acclamation.
Donna Buchinski [mayor]
Lindsay Brown
Robert Lauze
Daniel Morin
Gautane Pizycki
Village of Donnelly
All five councillors elected by acclamation.
Myrna Lanctot [mayor]
Normand Boulet
Aubrey Stenhouse
Candace Waye
Vance Yaremko
Conseil scolaire du Nord-Ouest
All five trustees elected by acclamation.
Pascal Leclerc – Ward 1 – Separate [Peace River Region]
Sylvianne Maisonneuve – Ward 2 – Separate [Falher Region]
Mario Paradis – Ward 3 – Separate [Grande Prairie Region]
Roger Tremblay – Ward 3 – Public [Grande Prairie Region]
Anita Anctil – Ward 4 – Public [Regions 1&2]