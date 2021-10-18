2021 MUNICIPAL ELECTION RESULTS

Results will be posted as soon as information is received. Elections Alberta is paying municipalities to count Senate and Daylight Saving ballots. Our understanding is that municipalities will therefore be counting these ballots first before moving on to council and mayor ballots where applicable. As of this writing, 9:05 P.M., no numbers of anything are received at this office.

Northern Sunrise County

Ward 1 – Harmon Valley/Reno

*Carolyn Kolebaba elected by acclamation.

Ward 2 – Nampa Rural District [*elected]

*75 – Jason Javos

39 – Marie Dyck

Ward 3 – Marie Rene/Judah

*Daniel Boisvert elected by acclamation.

Ward 4 – St. Isidore [*elected]

*106 – Art Laurin

60 – Sylvianne Riczu

29 – Gilbert Bouchard

10 – Diane Martel

Ward 5 – Three Creeks/Wesley Creek

*Corinna Williams elected by acclamation.

Ward 6 – Cadotte lake/Little Buffalo [*elected]

*57 – Gaylene Whitehead

9 – Fiona Whitehead

Village of Girouxville

All five councillors elected by acclamation.

Alain Dion

Kelly Elliott

Ernest Johnson

Danielle Laflamme

Joseph Zdeb

Town of Falher

All five councillors elected by acclamation.

Donna Buchinski [mayor]

Lindsay Brown

Robert Lauze

Daniel Morin

Gautane Pizycki

Village of Donnelly

All five councillors elected by acclamation.

Myrna Lanctot [mayor]

Normand Boulet

Aubrey Stenhouse

Candace Waye

Vance Yaremko

Conseil scolaire du Nord-Ouest

All five trustees elected by acclamation.

Pascal Leclerc – Ward 1 – Separate [Peace River Region]

Sylvianne Maisonneuve – Ward 2 – Separate [Falher Region]

Mario Paradis – Ward 3 – Separate [Grande Prairie Region]

Roger Tremblay – Ward 3 – Public [Grande Prairie Region]

Anita Anctil – Ward 4 – Public [Regions 1&2]