2022 Elks Pro Rodeo Queen candidates July 30, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 The Horsemanship portion of the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen contest occurred at the Elks Stampede Grounds July 20. Left-right are contestant Rory Seely, contest co-ordinator Teresa Yanishewski, also owner of A-1 Western Wear Tack & Gifts, current Elks Pro Rodeo Queen Shelby Cook, horsemanhip judge Judy Johnson, horsemanship judge JoAnn Clarke, and contestant Kirsten Bruder.