3 accused plead not guilty

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Three people charged in connection with an incident where gunshots were fired April 19 in Atikameg will be going to trial in the coming months.

Kelly Blanche Cardinal, 26, of Peace River, Jack George Auger, 24, of Atikameg, and Kevin Wyatt Badger, 22, of Gift Lake Metis Settlement, all pleaded not guilty to charges in High Prairie Court of Justice May 27. All three had lawyers enter pleas for their clients.

Justice S. P. Hinkley set the matter over to June 3 to confirm a date for trial.

Cardinal was charged with two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and three counts of other firearms-related crimes. She also faces single counts of dangerous driving, failing to stop for a peace officer, possession of property obtained by crime and three counts of failing to comply with court orders.

Auger faces five firearms-related crimes and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He is also charged with single counts of dangerous driving, failing to stop for a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer and possession of property obtained by crime.

Badger was charged with five firearms-related crimes and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He is also charged with single counts of dangerous driving, obstructing a peace officer, failing to stop for of peace officer, possession of property obtained by crime and eight counts of failing to comply with court orders and/or recognizances.

Charges arose after High Prairie RCMP officers responded to a call April 19 at a residence in Atikameg, about 100 kms northwest of High Prairie.

However, by the time officers arrived, suspects had fled in a black pickup truck. RCMP later observed the vehicle, which failed to stop when prompted. They began to pursue the vehicle and called for assistance.

Officers from Slave Lake RCMP, Faust RCMP and Red Earth Creek RCMP, as well as Alberta RCMP Police Dog Services, responded. Slave Lake RCMP officers deployed a tire deflation device, causing the vehicle to eventually come to a complete stop.

Two suspects fled the scene while one remained.

Alberta RCMP Police Dog Services led the chase, ending with three suspects arrested and no major injuries reported.

A search of the vehicle related to the arrest resulted in the seizure of two rifles and ammunition.