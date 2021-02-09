3 await trial dates on fish trafficking charges

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A woman and two men from the High Prairie area charged in connection with a major illegal fish-poaching operation will have to wait another few weeks to set their joint trial.



The matters of Elizabeth Ann Andrews, Ryan Ira Andrews and Lee Roy Andrews returned to High Prairie provincial court Feb. 1.



A second pre-trial conference is scheduled for March 5 for the three separate lawyers to determine the length of time estimated for trial.



The matter returns to March 15 to set a date for trial at the request of Sarah Terry, lawyer for Elizabeth Andrews.



The first pre-trial conference was held in January.



Elizabeth Ann Andrews and Ryan Ira Andrews are charged with three counts of unauthorized buying or selling fish, while Lee Roy Andrews is charged with two counts of unauthorized selling of fish.



None of the three appeared in court.



Announced in a news release Jan. 23, 2020, the three accused are among 33 people from the High Prairie, Faust, Slave Lake areas and other Alberta communities facing at total of 80 charges under the General Fisheries [Alberta] Regulations by Alberta Fish and Wildlife.



Other people charged are from Morinville, Edmonton, Vegreville, Bashaw, Halkirk and Castor.



It is alleged the fish netted were primarily in Lesser Slave Lake east of High Prairie and Winagami Lake northwest of High Prairie under the guise of Metis and Treaty domestic fishing rights.



Charges include the unlawful sale, purchase and possession of fish, including lake whitefish and walleye.



During the course of the investigation, it was estimated that about 12,000 pounds of fish were illegally killed and subsequently trafficked from the two lakes.



Alberta Fish and Wildlife announced the charges Jan. 23, 2020 after a two-year undercover investigation.



The penalty for trafficking fish is a maximum $100,000 and one year incarceration per count.