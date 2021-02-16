3 face new preliminary inquiry

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A new date has been set for a preliminary inquiry for three people charged in connection with a police incident where shots were fired at officers in High Prairie last May 31.



The date was rescheduled to Nov. 25 when the matter returned to High Prairie provincial court Jan. 25.



Archie Peter Papaste- sis, 37, of Valleyview, Kenny Manichoose, 32, of Valleyview, and Court- enay Michelle Cunning- ham, 29, of Edmonton, did not appear.



“It’s a full day for a preliminary inquiry,” Judge R.B. Marceau declared.



After the preliminary inquiry was set for Oct. 14 in court on Jan. 18, the date was not convenient for one of the lawyers.



The three accused were charged after an incident May 31, 2020 that included shots fired at High Prairie police.



Cunningham is charged with possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon, use of a firearm, discharge a firearm, flight from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving a vehicle with no insurance, operating an unregistered vehicle, possession of stolen property, assaulting peace officer



Papastesis is charged with possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon, careless use of a firearm, discharge a firearm, flight from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, assault a peace officer and possession of a prohibited firearm.



Manichoose is charged with possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon, use of a firearm, discharge a firearm, flight from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, assault a peace officer and possession of a prohibited firearm.



High Prairie rcmp say the incident was triggered by a traffic stop in northeast High Prairie around 2 a.m.