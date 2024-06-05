3 selected to help Peace River council review pay

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Peace River town council appointed three members to its Council Remuneration Review Committee at its regular meeting on May 27.

“The Council Remuneration Policy was revised earlier this year with this review committee included in the revision,” says Mayor Elaine Manzer.

“So, the committee is to be formed by June 1 and report back to council in October in the year before a scheduled municipal election.”

Three members from the public were selected for recommendation to participate on the committee including Samuel Elkins, Larry Hyrniuk, and Brandon Dous.

“(Having members of the public sitting on the committee) provides for some different and third party review of the remuneration policy,” says Manzer.

“Peace River councils have regularly reviewed the policy as they are to do in each term.”

Administration received five inquiries and three applications regarding the committee. The committee will be temporary, with meetings only being held between June 1 and October 2024.

“Administration will be helping to organize dates for the committee to meet,” she explains.

“They will likely be comparing any applicable Municipal Government Act regulations and other municipalities.”

The Town advertised on social media, its website, and through council meetings that it was looking for members of community to participate on the committee. Applicants were requested to fill out a questionnaire explaining their connection to the town what experience they would bring to the committee, and their reason of interest for wanting to sit on the committee.

“Councillors do work on behalf of their municipalities,” says Manzer, explaining why the committee was important to form.

“In Peace River’s situation, councillors are reimbursed for some of the time they spend representing the town on committees, attending municipal conferences and they receive a basic monthly pay for work they do to represent the town.”

Each town councillor currently has a yearly honoraria amount provided to them for working as a councillor, mayor, or deputy mayor.

Meetings and travel are paid extra.