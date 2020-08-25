Today in High Prairie – August 26, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – August 26, 2020

No listings!

Today’s Local Birthday – High Prairie – August 26, 2020

Gillian MacMinn

Kashton Davidson

Sarah Cunningham

Tristen Walker

Dale Toner

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – August 26, 2020

John Nygaard

Kimberly Malanowich

Leila Anderson

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – August 26

1676 – Robert Walpole, 1st British Prime Minister

1743 – Antoine Lavoisier, “Father of Modern Chemistry”

1845 – Mary Ann Nichols, Victim of Jack the Ripper

1873 – Lee De Forest, Radio Vacuum Tubes Inventor

1910 – Mother Teresa, Indian Nun, Nobel Peace Prize

1917 – Jan Clayton, Lassie TV Series Actress

1919 – Brandt Parker, Wizard of Id Cartoonist

1941 – Chris Curtis, Deep Purple Drummer

1946 – Chantal Renaud, Quebec Singer/Actress

1957 – Rick Hansen, Canadian Paraplegic Athlete

1959 – Jim Rutledge, Canadian Pro Golfer

1970 – Melissa McCarthy, Mike and Molly Actress

1980 – Chris Pine, Star Trek Actor

1985 – Brian Kelley, American Country Musician

1989 – James Harden, Houston Rocket

This Day in Local History – August 26

Aug. 26, 1970: South Peace News reports that construction on the McLennan H.W. Fish Arena nears completion. The previous arena was destroyed by fire in 1969.

Aug. 26, 1976: MLA Larry Shaben and Dave Russell, Minister of the Environment, discuss problems of the water supply and flooding in the Lesser Slave Lake district.

Aug. 26, 1979: The Peavine Rangers win the Canadian Men’s Fastball Championships in Saskatoon. During the course of the tournament the Rangers outscore their opposition 50-6.

Aug. 26, 1983: Bowling comes to Enilda as the maple and Georgia pine alleys open just in time for fall leagues to begin. The six-lane five-pin alley is built by the Enilda Sports and Recreation Association.

Aug. 26, 1984: Andrew Howard wins a gold medal at the Alberta Swim Championships in the 100-metre breaststroke. Ian Griffiths sets a provincial record but at the wrong time. Instead of recording the time in an individual 25-metre race, he sets it during the relay race; therefore, the record is not recognized. Griffiths did win a bronze medal in the 25-metre freestyle race.

Aug. 26, 1986: Game seven of the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League final is suspended after nine innings because of darkness. The game between the Peavine Rangers and High Prairie Playboys ends 4-4.

Aug. 26, 1987: South Peace News reports local singer Rick Perry’s latest song “It’s Over in my Mind” will be released across Canada.

Aug. 26, 1989: Bill Coates and Frank Izsak win the first Golden Walleye Classic.

Aug. 26, 1989: Three High Prairie Dolphins’ swimmers win two medals each at the Alberta Swim Meet in Edmonton. Ryan MacDonald swims a provincial record in the boy’s 17 and over 100-metre breaststroke in 1:12.02 seconds. He also wins silver in the 200-metre medley. Robin McCallum wins a gold in the girl’s 11-12 50-metre freestyle and a bronze in the 100-metre freestyle. Byron McDonald wins a bronze in both the boy’s 17 and over 100-metre breaststroke and 200-metre medley.

Aug. 26, 1992: South Peace News reports Bissell Brothers Lumber of Enilda sells to Zeidler Forest Industries for an undisclosed sum. Fifty people are put out of work when the mill closes in December.

Aug. 26, 1998: South Peace News reports at least 50,000 waterfowl die during an avian botulism outbreak at Utikuma Lake.

Aug. 26, 1998: A town landmark disappears as the Park Theatre is torn down.

Aug. 26, 2005: South Peace News sponsors the last family swim at the outdoor pool.

Aug. 26, 2008: High Prairie Judge Thomas Goodson finds himself the victim of a crime when he arrives home to discover his home broken into.

Aug. 26, 2015: South Peace News features the Mel Hill family and their 100 years of farming the same land. Earlier in the summer, Melvin and Gillian Hill received an Alberta Century Farm and Ranch Award from the Alberta government.

Aug. 26, 2015: Big Lakes County agrees to spend up to $202,565 in legal fees to argue its case against assessment appeals.

Aug. 26, 2017: MacIntyre Park is rededicated after an upgrade, driven by the High Prairie Community Beautification Association. Member Trish Long headed the project by securing grants and donations.

Aug. 26, 2017: High Prairie citizen Lois Dunn is recognized as the town’s Citizen-of-the-Year at the MacIntyre Park rededication. Her name is placed on the Citizen’s Monument.

This Day in World History – August 26

1346 – Battle of Crécy: cannons used for first time in battle.

1498 – Michelangelo is commissioned to carve the Pieta.

1778 – 1st recorded ascent of Triglav; highest mountain in Slovenia.

1791 – John Fitch granted US patent for his working steamboat.

1843 – Charles Thurber patents a typewriter.

1858 – 1st news dispatch by telegraph.

1895 – Electric generator at Niagara Falls produces first power.

1907 – Harry Houdini escapes from chains underwater in 57 seconds.

1937 – Pumping to build Treasure Island in San Francisco Bay is finished.

1939 – 1st major league baseball telecast.

1945 – Japanese diplomats board USS Missouri get instructions to surrender.

1951 – Jongbloed in Paris demonstrates artificial heart.

1951 – “An American in Paris” starring Gene Kelly premieres.

1967 – Dutch 2nd Chamber demands US stop bombing North Vietnam.

1968 – “Hey Jude” single released by the Beatles.

1971 – Bobby Orr signs 1st million dollar contract in NHL history.

1973 – U of Texas [Arlington] 1st accredited school to offer belly dancing.

1981 – Voyager 2 takes photos of Saturn’s moon Titan.

1985 – French government denies knowledge of attack on Rainbow Warrior.

2012 – 17 villagers in Afghanistan beheaded by an unknown organization.

2012 – A Legionella outbreak in Quebec City kills 8, infects 104.

2013 – All 25,000 applicants to the University of Liberia fail exams.

2014 – Burger King agrees to buy Tim Hortons for $11.4 billion.

2017 – 500,000 take part in a peace march in Barcelona.

Today’s Horoscopes – August 26

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A great deal of wind fills your sails today, so set your course for a long-distance trip to an exotic place. Things are coming to a dramatic climax right now. You could find some serious pieces of your life are taking a dramatic turn. Change is necessary for growth. If tension exists in certain areas of your life, don’t fight it. Think about taking a different path.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – There’s a lighthearted, whimsical quality about the day that you might not appreciate at first. You’ll find the more open and accepting you are of this energy, the more you can make it work positively for you. Use this feeling to balance the seriousness in your day. Don’t get caught up in unnecessary drama that has nothing to do with your situation.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You can probably sweet-talk your way in or out of any situation today. You have a great deal of power within, and you can accomplish anything as long as you aren’t afraid to use it. Don’t fear failure. If you never try, you’ll never succeed. If you see missing pieces in the plan, don’t worry. Trust that things will fall into place as needed. Keep your eyes on the prize.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Find comfort in the people around you today. Try not to take things too seriously. Don’t feel like you need to internalize everyone else’s problems. Take a step back from any situation that doesn’t seem right to you. You may find conversation with new people to be extremely stimulating and rewarding. Keep your guard up, but don’t let it block you from new experiences.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Someone has just turned the fan up high. There’s no lack of air to fuel your fire. Information is flying left and right and there’s a lot of opportunity associated with it. To take advantage of this powerful day, keep the air circulating around you. Stretch and take deep, powerful breaths to enhance your nervous system and make the best use of this energy.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The time has come for you to be more flexible in your approach. Things are changing quickly, and if you aren’t prepared to change with them, you’ll be left behind. Be aware of the fluctuating atmosphere around you and be prepared to make the necessary internal adjustments that help you fit in better with the external environment. Don’t fear change.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – This is a wonderful day for you. You’ll find you’re holding all the cards you need to be successful. Today luck and prosperity meet with discipline to create a perfect situation for wealth. Your preparation is finally paying off. You’ll find the more in tune you can be with yourself, the better integrated you’ll be with the people around you.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Things will be extremely light and airy today. You may find people are a bit less sensitive than you. Moving out of your comfort zone is the key to growth. Don’t hesitate to move into the unknown. You can achieve a greater sense of balance between yourself and your environment if you’re open to change and accept it.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The wind is blowing briskly today, helping you keep your internal fire burning bright. You’ll be a social butterfly today. Your energy may be scattered, but this can actually work to your advantage. Picking up tidbits of information and hints from different places and people will help you integrate your energy with your environment. Capitalize on this exciting energy.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – The key for you today is to not take things too seriously. You’ll find the more you deliberate over a decision, the harder it will be for you to make. You may miss your opportunity while you’re weighing the facts. Be spontaneous. Try something you’ve never tried before. Vary your experiences so things don’t get boring. Variety is the spice of life.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – This is a terrific day for you, and you’ll find that long-term trends are moving in your favour. Your sense of discipline combined with a little bit of luck is setting the stage for you to perform. The audience is waiting anxiously, and you have a great deal of humour, knowledge, and happiness to share. Engage in witty conversation and remember that life is an easy flow.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – It may be necessary to hire a translator in order to get through to people today. You may find the more adamant you become, the more people shut you out. Keep things light and energetic. Too serious a tone could lead to disaster. Try not to make things more complicated than they need to be. You’re holding the right cards, and now it’s time to play them strategically.