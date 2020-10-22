Today in High Prairie – October 23, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – October 23, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – October 23, 2020

No listings.

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – October 23, 2020

Alex Grace Labby

Gary Ruecker

Jamie Donald

Shannelle Bosse

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – October 23

1868 – Frederick Lanchester, Built 1st English Petrol Auto

1869 – John Heisman, Heisman Trophy Named for Him

1888 – “Gummo” Marx, Marx Brothers Actor

1910 – Hayden Rorke, I Dream of Jeannie Actor

1917 – Robert Bray, Lassie Actor

1925 – Johnny Carson, The Tonight Show Host

1940 – Pele, Brazilian Soccer Great

1942 – Michael Crichton, The Andromeda Strain Author

1954 – Ang Lee, Brokeback Mountain Filmmaker

1956 – Dwight Yoakam, Honky Tonk Man Singer

1959 – Weird Al Yankovic, American Parody Singer

1962 – Doug Flutie, CFL Quarterback Great

1986 – Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones Actress

1998 – Amandal Stenberg, Hunger Games Actress

This Day in Local History – October 23

Oct. 23, 1911: Father Jean Baptiste Giroux, Brother Dumas and Indians cut down the trees for the future mission which they wanted to call St. Raphael but is called St. Bruno in Joussard.

Oct. 23, 1972: High Prairie Mayor Fred Dumont reports the town’s proposal for a rapeseed crushing plant grant has been turned down by the federal government.

Oct. 23, 1974: Plans are announced to turn over the Central Alberta Land Use Co-operative Building in Faust to the Faust Community League for use as a community hall.

Oct. 23, 1987: The Sacred Heart Health Centre in McLennan celebrates its grand opening.

Oct. 23, 1989: The Whitefish Indian band votes in favour 94 per cent on a $19 million land claim. They also agree it paves the way for a $3 million chopstick factory to be built.

Oct. 23, 1990: HPSD Acting Supt. Jon Ord tells the board of trustees they have to consider closing Carole Bannister School in Faust due to low enrolment.

Oct. 23, 1992: In a recount of the Oct. 19 municipal election, Albert Burger wins the Faust I.D. seat over Ethel Ruecker 86-85. Three days earlier Ruecker had won 84-82.

Oct. 23, 1993: MITAA opens in its new location in the old Group Home Building.

Oct. 23, 1996: South Peace News reports Scott Wellicome purchases The Cresting Factory from Ed Wilks.

Oct. 23, 1996: A bomb threat forces the evacuation of 600 students at St. Andrew’s School.

Oct. 23-24, 1999: A rescue operation to save thousands of walleye in the Heart River concludes.

Oct. 23, 2013: High Prairie trustee Joyce Dvornek is re-elected chair of HPSD at its organizational meeting.

Oct. 23, 2015: South Peace News receives the Public School Boards Association of Alberta 2015 Media Award for Special Contribution to Public School Education.

Oct. 23, 2018: South Peace News launches NPHL.com to promote the senior hockey league.

This Day in World History – October 23

1091 – Tornado destroys old wooden London Bridge.

1694 – Americans, led by Sir William Phipps, fail to seize Quebec.

1814 – 1st plastic surgery is performed in England.

1911 – 1st aerial reconnaissance mission is flown during Italo-Turkish War.

1933 – John Dillinger and his gang rob bank in Indiana and take $75,000.

1935 – Mackenzie King is elected PM of Canada for the 3rd time.

1941 – Walt Disney’s animated film “Dumbo” released.

1945 – Jackie Robinson signs Montreal Royal contract.

1958 – USSR lends money to UAR [Egypt] to build Aswan High Dam.

1958 – The Springhill Mine Disaster in Nova Scotia: 74 die.

1958 – The Smurfs first appear.

1964 – Time Magazine uses term “op art” for 1st time.

1970 – Gary Gabelich sets auto speed record 622.4 mph.

1975 – Women take the day off: Iceland shuts the country down for a day.

1977 – Discovery of old one-celled fossil, the earliest life form, occurs.

1978 – China & Japan formally ends 4 decades of dissension.

1983 – 400,000 demonstrate in Brussels, against cruise missile.

1989 – Hungary proclaims itself a republic, declares communist rule ended.

1992 – Akihito becomes 1st Emperor of Japan to stand on Chinese soil.

1993 – Toronto Blue Jays win 2nd World Series.

2001 – Apple releases the iPod.

2015 – “Hello” is 1st song with more than 1,000,000 downloads in 1st week.

2018 – World’s longest sea-crossing bridge [55 km] opens in China.

2018 – World’s oldest intact shipwreck [2,400 years] found in Black Sea.

Today’s Horoscopes – October 23, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Are you doing something special for the people you live with tonight? If so, you might be a little worried about what they might think of your skills as a chef, host, etc. Don’t waste any time worrying. A good time will be had by all, including you. Everyone is likely to have a memorable evening. Just do your best, be your usual jovial self, and concentrate on having fun.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A small gathering may take place in your neighbourhood today if at all possible. If you’re currently involved, you will probably attend it with your significant other. If you aren’t seeing anyone, you will run into some old friends and possibly make some new ones. One of them could be a potential love interest, perhaps a little older than you. Relax, let loose, and have a little fun.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Conversations of various kinds could take place today. Some older people, perhaps your parents, could call you. It may be a rather quiet visit, with conversation that’s more casual than intense, but it will be nice, nonetheless. Later you could get in touch with friends or colleagues to offer congratulations regarding something exciting.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Someone you’ve been expecting to call might not do so today, and this could worry you a little. Don’t be too shy to pick up the phone and call. Your friend may have overslept or been too overwhelmed by work or family life. You haven’t been forgotten. If you phone, this person will undoubtedly be glad to hear from you. After the conversation, go for a walk in your neighbourhood.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Worries about money could be on your mind today. A cheque you’ve been expecting may not have arrived. Perhaps a project you’ve taken on is taking longer to complete than you thought, and so expected funds are delayed. The key word to remember here is “delayed.” It’s late, not cancelled altogether. Be patient and don’t waste any more time worrying!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The desire to get together with friends is strong today, but you might be unable to do it in the way you’d hoped. You could be delayed by leftover work or chores, or other restrictions could get in the way. Don’t despair, however. You can still have fun as planned. Pitch into whatever needs to be done and get it out of the way. You might be able to do what you wanted to do after all.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A career goal you’ve been hoping to reach may seem uncertain now. You could be wondering if your work has gone for naught. Don’t think this way. There’s a lot going on behind the scenes you aren’t aware of yet. When you hear about these developments, you will know you’re still in the running. Don’t waste your whole day thinking about work. Try to relax. Tomorrow it may all come together.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Are you spending a lot of time working on something you’ve been trying to learn well? It could be more confusing than usual today. You might come across a new concept that doesn’t quite make sense to you at first glance. Don’t waste time puzzling over it. Think about something else. The meaning of it all should come to you out of the blue. Be patient.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Did you wake up this morning with a vague recollection of a half-remembered dream bugging you? If so, it won’t do any good to try to pull it up. Perhaps you aren’t meant to remember the entire thing, in which case you should try analyzing the little bit you do remember. Perhaps it will come to you when something reminds you later. Don’t let it drive you crazy. It’s only a dream, after all.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Legal matters may be on your mind today. Maybe your insecurities are blowing a certain difficulty all out of proportion. You need to view the entire situation a little more objectively. If you can find someone in the know, ask him or her to fill you in on the facts. You will be relieved to know you’ve been making mountains out of molehills. For now, try to relax and lighten up a little.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may need someone’s help or advice today. Don’t be afraid to ask for it. You tend to be proud of your ingenuity and independence. Most of the time others are the ones reaching out to you. You do have the right to ask for help. It isn’t a sign of weakness. Knowing when to ask for help is a strength. Think about it.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Is your significant other uncertain about spending much time with you today? You may be hurt at first, as your honey could feel obligated to spend some private time with family members. You should be able to get together as you hoped. Just don’t expect it to be for the whole day. Spend your alone time relaxing and sprucing yourself up.