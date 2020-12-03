Today in High Prairie – December 3, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – December 3, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – December 3, 2020

Ana DelRosario

Hilary Zahacy

Shelbey Taylor

Rick Neidig

Ed Lambert

Austin Guttinger

Bradley Nygaard

Louisa Rich

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – December 3, 2020

Beatrice Klyne

Gracie Dashkewytch

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – December 3

1596 – Nicolo Amati, Stradivari Violin Maker

1795 – Rowland Hill, 1st Adhesive Postage Stamp

1838 – Cleveland Abbe, “Father of Weather Bureau”

1884 – Rajendra Prasad, 1st President of India

1927 – Andy Williams, Moon River Singer

1931 – Jaye P. Morgan, Gong Show Panelist

1937 – Stephen Rubin, Reebok Manufacturer

1948 – Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath Vocalist

1949 – Mickey Thomas, Jefferson Airplane Vocalist

1951 – Rick Mears, Indy Car Racer – 25 Wins

1952 – Don Barnes, 38 Special Guitarist

1953 – Robert Guediguian, Snows of Kilimanjaro Director

1955 – Melody Anderson, Flash Gordon Actress

1960 – Daryl Hannah, Blade Runner Actress

1965 – Katarina Witt, German Figure Skater

1975 – Mickey Avalon, American Rapper

1981 – Brian Bonsall, Family Ties Actor

1985 – Amanda Seyfried, Mamma Mia Actress

This Day in Local History – December 3

Dec. 3, 1969: South Peace News reports the Grimshaw Huskies have folded.

Dec. 3, 1972: Hon. Archbishop H. Routhier announces he is retiring from the Diocese of Grouard.

Dec. 3, 1975: South Peace News reports that Marvin Moore announces a malting barley processing plant will be built at McLennan. High Prairie was not chosen because of a poor water supply.

Dec. 3, 1979: Pat Monahan opens High Prairie Muffler.

Dec. 3, 1980: South Peace News reports HPSD rejects a petition from Slave Lake residents objecting to HPSD and High Prairie town council’s plan to share office space in the same building. The reason cited is lack of signatures.

Dec. 3, 1982: About $10,000 in damages results after four teenage boys go on a rampage through St. Andrew’s School.

Dec. 3, 1986: South Peace News reports that Noela Vandermeulen, Ron Russell, Tom Delamere, Kyle Paulson, Ken Matthews and Mike Kalita are all appointed to serve on the High Prairie Recreation Board.

Dec. 3, 1999: Loraine Marie Duguay, 44, dies at her home on the Tsuu T’ina Nation. She was a former executive director at the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre.

Dec. 3, 2001: Marigold Enterprises opens a second-hand book store.

Dec. 3, 2007: Enilda Mud Bowl bowler Carla Auger starts a game with eight straight strikes before settling for 372.

Dec. 3, 2008: High Prairie RCMP report the theft of a religious artifact from St. Bernard’s Church in Grouard.

Dec. 3, 2010: The Good Neighbours Thrift Store opens in the town’s east end under the ownership of Marwan and Laurinda Tabet.

Dec. 3, 2014: South Peace News reports on the formation of the High Prairie Community Wind Ensemble under the leadership of Colin Chrabaszcz.

Dec. 3, 2015: High Prairie Councillor Quenten Emter resigns his seat from town council.

Dec. 3, 2016: The Gordon Buchanan family donates $350,000 to the High Prairie and District Community Health Foundation, citing a desire to see the money go toward renal dialysis treatment at the High Prairie Hospital.

Dec. 3, 2018: Trash collection changes in High Prairie with the new service provided by Green for Life Environmental. Huge plastic garbage containers are provided to households to place trash bags inside.

This Day in World History – December 3

1586 – Sir Thomas Herriot introduces potatoes to England from Colombia.

1881 – Henry Morton Stanley founds Leopoldville [now Kinshasa].

1910 – Neon lights 1st publicly displayed at Paris Auto Show.

1917 – After nearly 20 years of planning/construction, Quebec Bridge opens.

1926 – Novelist Agatha Christie mysteriously disappears for 11 days.

1930 – Airborn chemicals combine with fog to kill 60 in Belgium.

1931 – Alka Seltzer goes on sale.

1938 – AAUs decides to continue linear measuring system over metric.

1946 – US government asks UN to order dictator Franco out of Spain.

1947 – Tennessee Williams’ “Streetcar Named Desire” premieres.

1950 – Paul Harvey begins his national radio broadcast.

1965 – The Beatles begin final UK concert tour in Glasgow.

1965 – USSR launches Luna 8; it crashes on the moon.

1967 – 1st human heart transplant done in SA by Dr. Christiaan Barnard.

1967 – Former Indonesian president Sukarno placed under house arrest.

1975 – Laos falls to communist forces.

1979 – 11 trampled to death at Who concert in Cincinnati.

1979 – Christies auctions a thimble for a record $18,400.

1984 – Bhopal disaster: Union Carbide pesticide plant leak kills 2,259.

1984 – “Do They Know It’s Christmas” single written.

1989 – Mikhail Gorbachev and George H.W. Bush declare Cold War over.

2017 – 1st pizza party in space held by astronauts at space station.

2018 – David Attenborough warns collapse of civilization.

Today’s Horoscopes – December 3, 2019

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Things coming at you from all sides are forcing you to make a move. Try not to feel pressured into something you don’t want to do. A nervous restlessness is apt to take over your being and urge you to act. Don’t let other people’s energies dictate your actions. Secure your position and be strong. Don’t be lured into situations you know are bad for you.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Lock into the practical, grounding force that is not only realistic but also flexible. Attend to details and organize yourself. Be aware you may need to alter your course in order to fit with the group energy. Try to work together with those around you to achieve a common goal. Initiating the help of others is easier than you think as long as you stay focused and motivated.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today is one of those days in which prosperity is much closer than you think. You will find what you seek, but it’s up to you to take the first step to going after it. More than likely, you’re looking for solid answers to your deep and probing questions. Don’t let your inquisitive mind rest until you find the answers that ring true for you.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Indecision may leave you helpless at a crossroads today. Others around you could be just as undecided regarding their direction. At the same time, you may feel pressured to take immediate action and you’re tired of waiting for others to make the first move. Find answers in simple solutions. There’s more than one correct way to go. Your choice is the right one if you believe it.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Latch on to the expansiveness that comes when you connect with others in the social arena. Communication is a key part of the day. You will find if you go with the flow, you will land exactly where you need to be. Take the adventurous route and feel free to skip around from one thing to another. There’s no need to pin yourself down to only one way of doing something.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Connect with the stable, grounding energy of the day, but beware that tension may come in the form of fast talk and misguided information. People might be fickle and frantic. Wait for the dust to settle before you pick which road to take. Impulsive decisions are apt to lead you down paths that might not be the best choice for you now. Try not to think too much!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The expansive feeling you might be experiencing is apt to be squelched today as you get the feeling you’ve lost touch with reality. Make sure you connect with real life, and do a bit of planning to balance your whimsical nature. Things you haven’t accounted for might crop up and hit you, serving as a reminder you need to deal with the here and now.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Walk to the beat of your own drum. If you try to latch on to the glib, fast-paced information of the day, you might lose your voice in the crowd. On the other hand, if you plant your feet firmly and try to plan in too much detail, you might deprive yourself of spontaneous events that prove fulfilling. Chart your own course, and don’t be afraid if no one else comes along.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Talk to the person sitting next to you on the bus, or the one behind you in line at the store. He or she may have a piece of wisdom to share that will change your life forever. Know that you, too, could be that person who changes someone else’s life with a single thought or piece of wisdom. Communication is the key to expanding your world in many ways.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your self-esteem may be challenged by a fast-paced talker or unpleasant situation. Don’t accept things as they appear at first glance. There’s a much deeper meaning brewing below the surface, and you’d be foolish not to recognize this when it comes around. Stick to your guns and stay grounded. Newfangled devices and big promises may not be all they’re advertised to be.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Jump on board the fast train and see how far it takes you. You will be surprised how far you can go with minimal effort. Your grace and polite manners will help you navigate to where you need to be. You’re your own ship and there is a large gust of wind filling your sails. Make the most of this energy by shooting for the top and not resting until you get there.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Flexibility is important today. Take the relaxed, laid-back approach. Trying to ram your ideas through isn’t the best tactic. Having tunnel vision will restrict you in many ways. Keep an open mind and be receptive to other people’s ideas and opinions. You have a great deal of power at your fingertips. It would be a shame to waste it by not having the breadth of vision to see all your options.