4 categories to enter at Northern Sunrise

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Northern Sunrise County is also celebrating Halloween with a decorating contest.

Residents are encouraged to decorate their house and yard with lights, jack-o-lanterns and other sorts of ghoulish decorations for a chance to win one of four Halloween themed prize packages.

Categories include Fright Night for scariest display, Bold and Boo-tiful for best kid friendly display, Given ‘em Pumpkin to Talk About for best jack-o-lantern display, and Ghoul’s Choice for the photo that receives the most votes on Facebook.

To register or for more information, call the county office at [780] 625-3287.

Photo entries must be received by Oct. 22 with winners being announced on Oct. 29. Please submit photos to [email protected]