4 charged in gang-related shooting

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie RCMP have arrested and charged four people in what they are calling “a gang-related” shooting.

In a news release, Cpl. Gina Slaney, Media Relations Officer, says on Feb. 10, High Prairie RCMP General Investigation Section initiated an investigation into a shooting that took place in Whitefish Lake First Nation.

“As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained for a residence located on Whitefish Lake First Nation,” says Slaney.

“This warrant was executed on March 4 High Prairie RCMP GIS, with the assistance of High Prairie Police Dog Services and High Prairie RCMP members.”

As a result of the search warrant, police seized a quantity of crystal meth, heroin and fentanyl. They also seized a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle, a sawed-off 30-06 rifle and sawed-off Winchester Model 840 shotgun, a quantity of ammunition, and four false government identifications and counterfeit Canadian currency.

Shawn Evan Cardinal, 23, of Whitefish Lake First Nation, is charged with two counts each of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a scheduled substance, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and failing to comply with a release order. He also faces single counts of discharging a firearm with intent, careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, assault causing bodily harm, and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Following a judicial hearing, Cardinal was remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in High Prairie provincial court March 14 to enter pleas to charges.

Nicholas Anderson-Kootenay, 26, of Edmonton is charged with six counts of possession of weapons contrary to a court order, two counts each of unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of a scheduled substance, as well as one count of careless use of a firearm.

Following a judicial hearing, Anderson-Kootenay was released on bail and is scheduled to attend High Prairie provincial court March 28 to enter pleas to charges.

Lacey Jane Laboucan, 34, of Whitefish Lake First Nation, faces two charges of possession of a scheduled substance. She was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to attend High Prairie provincial court April 11 to enter please on charges.

Mara Catherine Morgan, 24, of Edmonton, was charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime, and two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm. She also faces single counts of careless use of a firearm, failing to comply with a release order, and possession of counterfeit money.

Following a judicial hearing, Morgan was released and is scheduled to attend High Prairie provincial court March 28 to enter please on all charges.

Police encourage residents to report suspicious activity to the High Prairie RCMP at [780] 523-3370 or your local police.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact Const. Tyler Bell at High Prairie RCMP. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS], online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.