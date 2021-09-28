4-way stop not needed, says council

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A request for more stop signs at a Falher residential intersection is not getting the green light from Town of Falher council.

At its regular meeting Sept. 20, council received a study report of traffic at the intersection of Third Ave. SW and First St. SW.

“Data shows it’s not warranted now,” Mayor Donna Buchinski says.

“But it’s good information to show at our open house.”

Council is planning an open house to meet the new council after election day Oct. 18, although that still depends on provincial COVID-19 restrictions and indoor gatherings.

“I feel 50 km/h in town is way too fast,” Councillor Robert Lauze says.

In February, council received a letter from a resident who requested that stop signs be installed for northbound and southbound traffic at the intersection to make it a four-way stop.

The letter says speeding vehicles is a safety concern to the residents, especially for children playing in the neighbourhood around the intersection about 171 meters from Friendship Hill Park.

Traffic data was collected for northbound traffic for about three weeks in August and southbound traffic data was collected for one week at the end of August, states the report presented by CAO James Bell.

The report states that 14.45 per cent of vehicles travelling northbound and southbound near the intersection were in excess of the speed limit while 85.55 per cent of traffic were within the speed limit.

“Given the overwhelming majority of travellers within the speed limit, the installation of a stop sign in order to reduce speeding at this intersection could be seen as a disproportionate hindrance to the significant number of travellers already in compliance,” Bell says.

He also suggested council could collect further data in order to increase accuracy, explore a speed limit change, conduct neighbourhood education on the dangers of speeding, or any combination of the ideas.