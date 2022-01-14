5 appointed to serve on McLennan Library Board

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

McLennan town council is pleased there was plenty of recent interest in serving on the Town of McLennan’s Library Board.

Council appointed five members at its Dec. 13, 2021 meeting including Chelsea Hausler, Tom Henihan, Yvonne Johnston, Jacqueline Maisonneuve and Victoria McCormick.

Each is appointed for a three-year term and will oversee the library board’s operations and help develop policy.

“There was a lot of interest – excellent,” said Councillor Sue Delaurier after reading the applications.

Generally, it is difficult to encourage people in most communities to volunteer to serve on boards.