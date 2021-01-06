5 arrested, charged with drug crimes

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

On Dec. 16, Lakeshore Regional Police Service conducted an investigation of drug trafficking within the Driftpile Cree First Nation.



With assistance from High Prairie RCMP, RCMP Dog Services and RCMP Tactical Response Team, a search warrant was executed at a residence at Driftpile.



“The search resulted in the seizure of a quantity of methamphetamine, cannabis, cocaine, heroin, prescription pills, drug trafficking paraphernalia, firearms, ammunition and electronic storage devices,” says Dean Syniak, Inspector, Operations Officer, Lakeshore Regional Police Service.



As a result of the search, five adults have been arrested.



Charges include possession for the purpose of trafficking, careless storage of firearms and ammunition, possession of prohibited weapons and breach of a release order.



Names were not released.



“A traffic stop in relation to this investigation was also conducted, resulting in a large seizure of illicit marijuana,” says Syniak.



“Two adult females were charged under the Cannabis Act.”



All accused have been released to appear in High Prairie provincial court Jan. 25 and Feb. 1.



Police are requesting members of the public who have information on suspected drug or criminal activity in their community to call LRPS at (1-855) 299-0137 or to contact Crime Stoppers at (1-800) 222-TIPS (8477).