5 facing drug charges

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Three adult males and two adult females are facing drug-related charges after a large quantity of illegal drugs and prohibited weapons were seized Jan. 26.



Lakeshore Regional Police Service Inspector Dean Syniak says an investigation in Canyon Creek by Lakeshore Regional Police Service, with assistance from the RCMP Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Service, and High Prairie and Slave Lake RCMP detachments, resulted in the seizure.



“Three adult males and two adult females are facing charges for the following offences: participating in activities of a criminal organization, possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and meth, possession for the purpose of production of meth, possession of instrument[s] for making forged documents,” says Syniak.



Lakeshore’s investigation into the matter continues and further charges may be pending, he adds.



Names were not released.



Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call their local police, the Lakeshore complaint line at [1-855] 299-0137 or contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-TIPS [8477]. Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.