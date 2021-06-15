5-month timeline given for new HP S/Sgt. to arrive

S/Sgt. Warren Wright

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It may take up to five months to find a new staff sergeant to lead the High Prairie RCMP detachment.



Current S/Sgt. Warren Wright attended his last High Prairie town council meeting June 8 to bid farewell and deliver the news.



“It’s one of these things that came up at the right time for me,” Wright told council.



His last day is June 18 and he moves to Olds June 24. Wright has family residing at Olds so the move was attractive to him.



Wright told council Sgt. Brent Lawson will be the interim commander until a new staff sergeant arrives.



The bad news is Wright’s position has not yet been posted, but he added he hoped it would be posted this current week. The advertising period is three weeks.



Wright says he knows three “interested parties” in the position.



“The process could take four months,” he said, plus another month for the successful candidate to accept the job and move.



Council thanked Wright for his four years of service, especially alluding to the open lines of communication and regular reports.



“It’s been my favourite posting,” Wright told council, who has served with the RCMP for 28 years.



“I am fiercely proud of my four years here.”



June 9, Wright attended the Big Lakes County meeting where similar sentiments were expressed.



“You were always willing to help,” Reeve Ken Matthews said.



“It’s too bad we’re losing you.”



Wright expressed similar thoughts he shared with town council the previous might.



“The thing I remember the most is the people I met who had an influence in my life,” he says.



“I will continue to say nice things about High Prairie and Big Lakes County.”