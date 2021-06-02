5 volunteers log 230 combined years

Anne Porisky 55 Years

Anne Shantz 55 Years

Adele Dietterle 40 Years

Mary Goede-Kohn 40 Years

Diana Oliver 40 Years

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Five longtime volunteers at the High Prairie Health Complex were thanked for their dedicated service for 40 years or more.



Alberta Health Services [AHS] honoured the volunteers May 19 at the hospital.



AHS recognized Anne Porisky and Anne Shantz for 55 years and Adele Dietterle, Mary Goede- Kohn and Diana Oliver for 40 years.



All five are members of the High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary.



Each woman received special thanks from Karen Zelman, AHS volunteer co-ordinator for High Prairie, McLennan and Slave Lake [Area 6].



“Words cannot describe our appreciation for all your time you have given so generously,” Zelman says.



“I can’t imagine the changes you have all seen over the years.”



Each longtime volunteer received a certificate signed by AHS president Verna Yiu and vice-president Todd Gilchrist, as well as a special pin.



AHS was unable to host a volunteer appreciation reception in May because COVID-19 restrictions ban public gatherings.



Local AHS officials remained committed to honour the longtime volunteers.



“It was important to recognize five special ladies who have committed so many years and hours to our hospital,” Zelman says.



High Prairie site manager Janet Farney also thanked the longtime volunteers.



“It’s incredible to see these ladies volunteer so much of their time to the community,” she says.



“It’s a labour of love.”



She adds the women help both patients and staff at the health complex.



“They have such a focus on patient care and improving services in the community,” Farney says.”



Each honoured volunteer shared her passion to give from the heart.



Porisky says she volunteers to give to others and receive in healthy ways.



“It’s one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done,” says Porisky, 89.



“You get the most satisfaction when you help other people.”



Volunteers also have a healing effect on the patients they visit, she explains.



She found that out when volunteers visited her when she was a patient in the hospital a few years ago.



“It shows people care,” Porisky says.



“It gives you a lift and makes you feel better.”



As a volunteer, she knows patients appreciate visits from her and other volunteers.



“They’ll remember you,” Porisky says.



“Many people later tell me that I had been there to see them when they were in hospital.”



Shantz volunteers at the hospital to support and comfort patients.



“It is always my passion to volunteer at the hospital,” says Shantz, 82.



“I love to help patients.”



People need that extra care in those difficult times, she adds.



“Family sickness brings you to help others in a small way,” Shantz says.



“I love to give.”



She was inspired to volunteer when her mother was in the hospital.



“My teacher came with a basket and visited my mother,” Shantz says.



“I thought I could do this.”



Dieterrle says she volunteered at the health complex because the patients need and value that special care.



“People are lonely and need somebody to help them and talk with them,” says Dietterle, 96.



She also knew that some day she may need and appreciate that special care.



“I was hoping that someone would come and visit me when I’m in continuing care,” says Dietterle, a resident of J.B. Wood Continuing Care Centre.



That’s what is happening.



“I was happy when someone will also visit me,” Dietterle says.



“I am very grateful for volunteers because they are putting themselves out to help me.”



Goede-Kohn says she joined the High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary when Margaret Jacobson “twisted my arm”.



“Then I was hooked,” says Goede-Kohn, 88, who has served in various roles in administration for the organization.



“This was something I could help with part time as I did have a full-time job and a family.”



She encourages people to volunteer.



“Everybody should volunteer for various organizations so they are aware of the kinds of things that are needed to be done in the community,” Goede-Kohn says.



“I am too old to do that anymore.”



Oliver says she volunteers at the hospital to show she cares.



“It’s giving from your heart,” says Oliver, president of the hospital auxiliary for many years.



“It’s all about the patients’ needs.”



Volunteers can make a big difference for patients.



“When you have your health, you’re blessed,” Oliver says.



“It’s natural that you want to share that and bless others.”



She says the auxiliary is also committed and works hard to raise funds to improve patient care in the community.