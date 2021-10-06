5 wards contested in Northland

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Five Northland School Division trustees have been declared elected by acclamation in their wards while elections will occur in five other wards.

Following is a ward-by-ward report regarding the status of elections:

In Ward 1 – Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement and Keg River, incumbent trustee Carmen Laboucane is elected by acclamation.

In Ward 2 – Susa Creek, incumbent trustee Cathy Wanyandie is elected by acclamation.

In Ward 3 – Gift Lake Metis Settlement and Peavine Metis Settlement, four people are seeking the seat including Corinne Anderson, Glenn Laderoute, Bonnie Lamouche and Ken Shaw.

In Ward 4 – East Prairie Metis Settlement and Grouard, incumbent trustee Jessie Lamouche is elected by acclamation.

In Ward 5 – Elizabeth Metis Settlement and Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, incumbent trustee Skye Durocher is elected by acclamation.

In Ward 6 – Desmarais, Sandy Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake and Little Buffalo, two people are running for office including Thomas Auger and Silas Yellowknee.

In Ward 7 – Wabasca and Chipewyan Lake, incumbent trustee Robin Guild is elected by acclamation.

In Ward 8 – Calling Lake, two people are running for office including Loretta Gladue and Gwen Schmidt.

In Ward 9 – Fort Chipewyan two people are running for office including Julia Cardinal and Rubi-Helen Shirley.

In Ward 10 – Anzac, Janvier, Conklin, and Fort McKay two people are running for office including Aimee McCamon and Megan Shott.