50 and counting!

The Kinuso and District Senior Citizen's Friendship Centre celebrated 50 years with a tea and cake on Aug. 26. Lesser Slave Lake MLA Scott Sinclair and Big Lakes County Reeve Robert Nygaard said a few words at the tea. Pictured are Senior Centre board members, regular visitors and two dignitaries with the cake. In the front row, left-right, are Chris Bryant, centre president Girtie Cunningham, Evelyn Belanger, Betty Ann Sprowl, and June Roe. In the the middle row, left-right, are Reeve Nygaard, Fran Prichuk, Lawrence Sloan, and MLA Sinclair. In the back row, left-right, are Kathy Johnstone and Mona Sloan. The tea was held in conjunction with the Kinuso Ag Fair the same weekend.