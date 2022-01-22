52 hampers distributed

The High Prairie Royal Purple donated $500 to the Children’s Resource Council in High Prairie on Jan. 14. The money will be used as a charitable donation for the CRC Brighter Futures Next Steps program, child and youth groups. Accepting the donation is CRC executive director Lindsay Davies, left. Presenting is OORP Exaulted Ruler Linda VandenBerg, who says the organization is always pleased to be able to help the community. She also encourages anyone interested to join the Royal Purple.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Families and other less fortunate people in the High Prairie area celebrated Christmas with food and gifts provided by a local organization.

A total of 52 Christmas hampers and gifts were delivered by Santa’s Little Helpers of the Children’s Resource Council.

The hampers included vouchers for food for the households and gifts for children, executive director Lindsay Davies says.

“Thanks to the generosity of residents, the Children’s Resource Council’s charity services committee was able to meet the needs of a much higher number of applicants in 2021,” Davies says.

Hampers were distributed to 38 families that included 51 parents and caregivers and 105 children and youth.

Other hampers were handed out to seven seniors and six single adults.

The program had one Adopt-a-Family sponsor for 2021.

In 2020, Santa’s Little Helpers delivered just 20 hampers, that served 15 families with 41 children and five households without children.

In 2019, the CRC distributed 31 hampers, which included 20 families with 46 children and 11 households without children.

Vouchers were handed out instead of hampers during the pandemic.

Each voucher allowed the recipient to buy groceries and supplies at Freson Bros. except items such as tobacco and lottery tickets.

Santa’s Little Helpers appreciated the support from the community.

The CRC received $26,067.68 in cash donations, which included $23,420.68 from the Buchanan Foundation and gifts valued at $2,120.