55+ Games gets helping hand

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Excitement continues to build in the North Peace region as the Alberta 55+ Sumer Games approach.

Dave van Tamelen, representing the organizing committee, attended Northern Sunrise County’s April 12 meeting to update council on the event, scheduled to take place June 16-19 in several North Peace communities. The event is expected to draw 900 people to the region for four days of competition.

He first told council the Alberta government used to provide more money to hold the Games, but as years pass more responsibility is falling on local organizers.

However, the good news is the “nice bump in economic activity” for local businesses and the lasting legacy left by the Games, said van Tamelen, not only in infrastructure but promoting the health benefits of lifelong activity.

As the Games approach, organizers are dealing with last-minute problems. One is internal transportation, because athletes need to be transported to various venues around the North Peace. The first day of the games [June 16] school is still in session so school buses are not available.

Council promised to help where they could and will provide a van, driver and pay for fuel. Council directed administration to help in other ways, if possible.

The original budget to host the Games was estimated at $180,000 but has since risen to $200,000 due to transportation issues.

Opening ceremonies are planned for the Mile Zero Multiplex at Grimshaw June 16 at 7:30 p.m. Reeve Carolyn Kolebaba is invited to present a short speech.

In addition to Northern Sunrise County, the M.D. of Peace, County of Northern Lights, Town of Grimshaw and Town of Peace River are hosting the Games.

Events include athletics, bocce, contract bridge, cribbage, cycling, military whist, 8-ball pool, golf, horseshoes, pickleball, slo-pitch, floor shuffleboard, swimming, and crafts and photography.