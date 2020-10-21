6 charged in drive-by shooting

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie RCMP has charged six people in connection with a drive-by shooting Oct. 4 at Gift Lake Metis Settlement.



Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, Media Relations Officer, Western Alberta District RCMP, says on Oct. 4, RCMP members of the Gift Lake Metis Enhanced Unit, Atikameg First Nations Enhanced Unit, along with general duty members from the High Prairie and Faust RCMP Detachments, responded to reports of a drive-by shooting at Gift Lake about 10:27 a.m.



“A short time later, police located a vehicle that was believed to be involved in the shooting and a traffic stop was attempted; however, the vehicle failed to stop,” says Fontaine.



“A pursuit was initiated by police. The vehicle became immobilized and was abandoned.”



However, all of the occupants of the vehicle fled on foot into a remote area of Atikameg. The High Prairie RCMP Police Dog Service assisted and located five suspects after a short track in the area.



Further investigation resulted in police locating and arresting other suspects believed to have been involved in the incident.



In addition, a firearm was located and seized as part of the investigation.



Bobby Fawn Auger, 30, of Peace River, Greg Glen Auger, 30, of Gift Lake Metis Settlement, and Terilynn Marie Auger, 43, Yasmine Clarrice Grey, 23, Kelsey Tamara Grey, 26, and Nathan Cody Tallman, all of Atikameg, are jointly charged with numerous offences including pointing a firearm with intent, flight from police, assault, breach of court orders, and firearms offences.



Following judicial hearings, all accused were released with the exception of Bobby Auger, Yasmine Grey and Kelsey Grey, who were remanded into custody.



All accused are scheduled to appear in High Prairie provincial court on Oct. 19, to enter pleas to charges.