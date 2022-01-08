66 hampers brighten Christmas

Christmas Angels food hampers were filled by Big Lakes County and Big Lakes County Family and Community Support Services before Christmas. A total of 66 hampers line the tables at Joussard Community Hall.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Christmas dinner was enjoyed by more than 60 less-fortunate families and individuals in the High Prairie region who received generous hampers from the Christmas Angels program of Big Lakes County Family and Community Support Services [FCss].

Christmas Angels delivered 66 hampers Dec. 21, up from 56 in 2020, FCSS manager Nicole Hanna says.

“We helped 162 people; 89 adults and 73 children,” she says.

Each hamper included a turkey, potatoes, carrots, stuffing, corn, buns, gravy mix, cranberry sauce, milk, butter and oranges.

Gifts and toys were also given to children in the families.

“Since we received an increase in donations, we were able to add cookies, hot chocolate mix, pancake mix, juice mix and popcorn to the hampers,” Hanna says.

Residents of the region came through to support the program.

“The community again pulled together to fill the hamper and needs of recipients,” Hanna says.

“We had an exceptionally amazing year for donations.

“Lots of residents, businesses and groups donated.”

FCSS and Big Lakes County are grateful for that support.

“We thank everyone who donated,” Hanna says.

“We would not be able to do this program for families and individuals in need if it were not for the generosity of donors.”

She notes the hampers serve a special need during a special time of year.

“It is our goal that every resident enjoys food on the table and toys under the Christmas tree,” Hanna says.

“Donations of any amount can help us make a difference right in our own community.”

Hampers were packed at the Joussard Community Hall.

County Reeve Robert Nygaard, who represents the Faust ward, and Joussard Councillor Richard Mifflin, joined to assemble and deliver hampers.

County staff also packed the hampers that were delivered by public works staff.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic that started in March 2020, Christmas Angels handed out 61hampers in 2019 and 48 in 2018.