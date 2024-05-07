8 Chargers qualify for badminton provincials

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Eight badminton players from the High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School are off to the provincial championships May 3-4 in Edmonton.

The eight Chargers qualified after finishing in the top two in their competition categories at the Northwest Zone finals tournament April 20 in Grande Prairie.

Liam Bilyk finished first in senior men’s singles.

Abby Bilyk placed first in junior women’s singles.

Jed Medriloges and Callie Calahasen finished first in intermediate mixed doubles.

Jill Boerchers and Mischa Deering finished first in senior women’s doubles.

Mariah Patenaude Pederson and Gavin Greene finished second in junior mixed doubles.