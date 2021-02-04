8-hour police standoff leads to arrest at Peavine

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A 26-year-old man is in custody after an 8-hour standoff with police at Peavine Metis Settlement.

On Feb. 2 at 11 p.m., High Prairie RCMP received a firearms related complaint at a residence in Peavine, says Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, Media Relations Officer, Western Alberta District RCMP.

“High Prairie RCMP attended the residence and the investigation determined all occupants had safely exited, with the exception of one individual who remained inside, armed with a firearm,” says Fontaine.

“High Prairie RCMP maintained containment of the residence while further RCMP resources of the Emergency Response Team [ERT] and the High Prairie RCMP Police Service Dog were deployed to the location.”

At about 8 a.m., RCMP ERT arrived on scene and took over containment of the residence.

“At approximately 8:30 a.m., the subject surrendered to police and was arrested without incident,” says Fontaine.

A search of the residence resulted in the seizure of four firearms and a quantity of ammunition.

Due to the remote location, no other residences required evacuation. EMS was on standby during this incident.

The man is currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

Further information will be released when it becomes available.