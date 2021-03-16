$8 million set aside to demolish old HP hospital

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A project to demolish the old High Prairie Health Complex has been budgeted at $8 million over the next three years by the Government of Alberta.



Funding was confirmed in the proviincial budget announced Feb. 25 by Finance Minister Travis Toews, MLA for Grande Prairie – Wapiti.



It comes as more good news for local municipal leaders.



Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk celebrates the funding allocated.



“I am thrilled to see the funding for the demolition of the old hospital,” Panasiuk says.



“Council has been lobbying for the demolition for years, so it is gratifying to see it come to fruition.



“The old hospital has been an eyesore and a hazard for years and it is something that needs to come down.”



Under the three-year capital plan, the government has allocated $2.5 million for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 followed by $5 million in 2022-23 and a further $500,000 in 2023-24.



The Government of Alberta announced its plans Feb. 3 to level the old hospital, J.B. Wood Nursing Home and the old EMS station and garage, all owned by Alberta Health Services.



Big Lakes County council is also delighted to see the funding commitment from the government in the budget.



“It’s nice to see them doing it,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.



“The main thing is that they’re going ahead with the project.”



He trusts the local economy will benefit as the project progresses over the next few years.



“Hopefully, some local contractors will get some work on the project,” Matthews says.



“I expected it will take a couple of years to complete the project.”



Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn did not respond to a request for comment. South Peace News contacted the MLA office March 2 and he did not respond



Alberta Infrastructure, which is leading the project, will issue a request for proposal in the coming weeks for consulting services for the work.



Demolition of the buildings and remedia- tion of the land are expected to take about 10 months to complete.



Specific timelines will be released when details are confirmed.



The old hospital was also a frequent site of vandalism.