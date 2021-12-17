9 deserving volunteers recognized

Nine residents of Northern Sunrise County were recognized recently for their volunteer work in the community and region. The Nampa/Northern Sunrise County Volunteer Appreciation Awards, which recognized efforts in 2021, were supposed to be presented earlier in the year during Volunteer Week in April, but organizers hoped COVID restrictions would be lifted and a full gala held. Such was not the case. Profiles provided courtesy of Northern Sunrise County.
Northern Sunrise County is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Nampa/Northern Sunrise County Volunteer Appreciation Awards. Categories include youth award [18 years or younger], adult volunteer award [between 19-64 years], senior volunteer award [65 years and older], and the Penny Butz Volunteer Award [eligible to Village of Nampa residents only]. People are eligible for awards if they exemplify the spirit of community service, demonstrate initiative, leadership and creativity in their service to others, serve as a positive role model for others in the community, and contribute to the community as a whole.