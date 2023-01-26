90 years young! January 26, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 High Prairie’s Alicemary Olansky, second from left, celebrated her 90th birthday Jan. 13. The next day, family held a party for her at St. Mark’s Anglican Church Hall. Left-right are Olansky and a few of her Royal Purple sisters, who presented her with flowers. Left-right are Helen Henderson, Olansky, Lorene Rose, Cori Burgar and Exaulted Ruler Colleen Greer. South Peace News adds their best wishes and adds they miss Olansky at the office. Olansky stuffed flyers in the newspaper for many years. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Carnaval de St-Isidore returns Feb. 17-19 Excitement building for SARDA Trade Show Carnaval de St-Isidore returning Feb. 17-18 It’s the end of 2022 and time to party!