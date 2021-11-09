The Page – November 3, 2021 November 9, 2021 · by Admin2015 · 0 Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has finally done something right!News from Edmonton Nov. 4 has the Alberta government planning to have fixed election dates. Bill 81 would establish the last Monday in May as Election Day in Alberta. This is meant to level the playing field for all political parties, remove the advantage a governing party currently has and increase trust in the democratic process.The Page agrees. The governing party has always had the advantage of knowing the exact date of an election. Not that there were many secrets around the Legislature anyway! News around that place leaks like a submarine with screen doors.The Page also figures Monday is a great day. It’s the day the big TV networks air their most popular comedies so at least there is something interesting to watch on TV!Also of note out of Edmonton is the government is proposing to ban foreign money in Alberta elections.You mean outside interests are interfering with our elections? It’s been going on forever! Blame Putin!If passed, Bill 81 would ban foreign money in provincial politics. It would do this by only allowing those who live in Alberta to make election advertising contributions. It would also ban people living outside of Canada and non-Canadian corporations or organizations from making political advertising contributions.The proposed law would set an annual $30,000 limit for donations to third parties, often called political action committees. It would also prohibit political parties, candidates and constituency associations from contributing to third parties.The Page doesn’t have to worry. No chance there is an extra $30,000 in his piggy bank at home.All in all, another good move. There is a lot more to this proposal. Stay tuned!How things work! Courtesy of a friend of The Page’s!Today I signed up to get my power bill by email. No discount for that but I just saved my power company [some money]. A stamp, paper and ink, wear and tear on their printers and machines used to print, fold envelopes and stamp my power bill. I would think, do you agree, that is a savings to my power company of more than a few dollars?I have been paying the bill by auto debit from my bank account. So I thought I would ask about using my credit card to pay the power bill. And the short answer was, “Yes, but there is a surcharge from the credit company to you of 1.75 per cent of the bill to use the credit card.”I have a pet peeve. I hate it when something is dumbed down for me as if I am an elementary school child. And I particularly hate misleading statements like that one. That charge varies by credit card provider and is a charge to the vendor, the power company, without which they would not be able to accept payment by credit card. The [power company’s] advice “from the credit card company to you” is not correct. When I disagreed with the statement the representative then back tracked with [the power company] feels everyone should not absorb extra credit card charges for those who choose to pay by credit card.I would argue that, by the same reasoning, paying a utility bill by cheque should carry a surcharge because of the extra labour involved in processing that payment.End of story!Well said! But then again, power provider companies are not in business to serve you. They are in business to make money on the backs of their customers. As much as they can and as fast as they can.When a clock gets hungry it goes back four seconds!An interesting story in the Nov. 3 edition of our sister paper in Slave Lake, The Lakeside Leader.We wrote many weeks ago on efforts of a Slave Lake group to get chemo treatment at their hospital. We remind local citizens that space was provided in the new High Prairie Health Complex for the same service.Called Chemo for Slave Lake, they met recently with Cancer Care Alberta [CCA]. Chemo for Slave Lake contends that, according to the Leader, “. . .Slave Lake, as the centre of the region, should qualify as a treatment centre for chemotherapy. . .”However, CCA said the numbers do not support Slave Lake’s case. Of course, Slave Lake opposes.The point is, the new councils in High Prairie and Big Lakes County, plus the First Nations and Metis Settlements, need to rally and keep this issue at the forefront for High Prairie seeing there is an active lobby in the Slave Lake region. The time to continue the work is now!And, as George Keay says, “We fought damn hard to get this space. We need to utilize it.” Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You The Page – November 3, 2021 The Page – October 27, 2021 The Page – October 20, 2021 The Page – October 13, 2021