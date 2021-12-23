A community that cares

Revolution GMC in High Prairie donated $3,025 to the Nicolas Hawryliw family Dec. 12. Left-right are Revolution parts advisor Shannon Pelletier, Nicolas Hawryliw, son Hazaniah Hawryliw, wife Frankie Hawryliw, and Revolution GMC reception Samantha Smith, Frankie’s sister.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Nicolas Hawryliw and his family are going through a difficult time.

But there are many people in High Prairie lending a helping hand during the family’s time of need, and the family cannot thank them enough.

“We are approaching a one-year milestone in January,” explains Frankie Hawryliw, Nic’s wife.

“It will be one year ago that Nick was diagnosed with an extremely rare type of leukemia, a phenotype which is the textbook way of saying the doctors discovered two different types of blood cancer.”

The road has been difficult, but the road has been paved with many blessings.

“On Nov. 15, 2020, our beautiful son was born and on Nov. 18, we took our first family road trip to Edmonton where Nick had his first bone biopsy,” says Frankie.

“The diagnosis came forth as gout due to a swollen toe; but after a bone scan the doctors were fairly certain it was a metabolic bone disease. So, with further investigating, inviting a few more doctors on board and a few more tests, they determined the lump was cancerous and it was deemed extremely rare to see a tumour outside of the bone with leukemia and lymphoma being the cause,” she adds.

Such cancers often go undetected and for this reason treatment in later stages is a much bigger battle.

Despite the horrible news, the family was optimistic.

“From this moment we realized how fortunate it was that this tumour had grown outside of his bone and led us to the real cause in noteworthy timing,” says Frankie.

“We call that a miracle on all its own.”

The diagnosis of the dreaded “C” word came Jan. 28.

But help soon came from every corner of the family’s lives.

“The day after sharing the news with family, we were sitting in our living room and looked outside to see our neighbour from across the street shovelling our driveway. It was almost like this act marked our journey and was the beginning of the kindness and generosity our family would experience from our community,” says Frankie.

“Knocks on the door began and you poured out your time, energy and resources on us,” she says regarding the community’s outpouring of love.

“You fervently prayed for us and encouraged our hearts. You paid off tool accounts, we couldn’t believe our ears when 630-CHED [Edmonton] gave him a radio shout out.”

The kindness never seemed to stop.

“You purchased material to finish a home renovation we had to put on hold, you cleaned our house from top to bottom, you sent messages, you checked in, you dropped off homemade meals, you took us grocery shopping, you secretly paid our town bills, you maintained our house while we were away and never missed a garbage day,” says Frankie.

“You took care of our son so we could be together in the hospital for treatment, you drove to the city and sang to us from the street when we were stuck inside. You moved us in and moved us out too many times to count.”

A gift of an iPad helped Nick endure Phase 1 of treatment.

The giving never stopped.

“When we created a Go-Fund me page, you were the first to help out. We had a new mortgage, being on maternity leave and a new cancer diagnosis was all a little overwhelming. We created the page with a goal of $25,000 and it went viral. Within four hours we had reached $5,000 and in a little over a week we had raised over our goal.”

The donations covered the family’s mortgage payment, kept power and heat in their house, purchased prescriptions and paid for rent in the city.

“Provided a way for us to adjust financially to a brand new reality,” says Frankie. “We would be relocating to Edmonton, moving in with friends just in time to check in for the first round of chemo. What we were not able to

provide for ourselves by way of employment, your generosity was more than enough.

“When Nick began the battle for his life, we were able to go in head and heart strong and focused on one thing. The most important thing, seeing his healing & recovery.”

The battle continues. Treatment will occur over the next 18 months.

“The treatment hasn’t been shy with side effects and it is on the intensive side of chemotherapy. We celebrated Nick and the news of a strong remission in April! That remission remains strong and we are so grateful.

“However, leukemia is in a league of its own so the treatment plan doesn’t budge and we are on course for 1 1/2- year finish line. We have learned this is a marathon and not a race.”

Soul Peace Collective has donated cancer fundraiser mugs. Randy’s Autobody has given cash that came at the perfect time.

Also, Marizane Van Der Vyver from Revolution GMC approached the family about running a tire fundraiser.

“With the success of our tire fundraiser last year for Jacob Perry, we at Revolution Chevrolet decided to fundraise this year in support of another family,” says Shannon Pelletier, Revolution GMC parts advisor.

“We chose High Prairie’s own Nick Hawryliw.

“We really wanted to help him and his family by easing the burden of unexpected expenses so he can focus on himself and his family, so with every purchased set of tires, we donated $50 to his recovery.

“With the amazing community we live in, we were very successful on this fundraiser. Between our donations from tire sales and cash donations we have a total of $3,025.”

Frankie Hawryliw is grateful as the entire community remembers the battle.

“There are moments in this journey of immense loneliness, you see life happening around you but for the moment your life is on pause. So, we would like to say, ‘Thank you for remembering us, thank you for sticking so close to our side. We have leaned into your kind gestures, prayers, and love when we didn’t have the strength of our own.’”

The Hawryliw family gathered for a family photo at their Edmonton home with signs from many well-wishers.