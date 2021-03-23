A day gone to the dogs!

Kevin Lewis prepares his sled dogs for students during a visit to the region last week.

And as far as Driftpile, Swan River students are concerned, it’s a good thing!

Joe McWilliams

For South Peace News

“Any day with the dogs is a nice break,” says Kevin Lewis of Ministikwan Lake, Sask.



Lewis had a couple such days recently in the Lesser Slave Lake area, treating students at Swan River and Driftpile schools to some old-fashioned dog-sledding experience.



It’s part of a cultural education component at the schools. Lewis’s company – called Kâniyâsihk Culture Camps [KCCV] provided the service.



It’s sparked some interest, he says, and he’s already got requests for more the same.



“I might be back here next week!” he says.



Lewis was spotted after a night at the Hotel Northern Star in Slave Lake. His two trucks with dog pens attracted the attention of a few passers-by, one of which alerted the newspaper office.



Besides giving lessons in dogsled operation and dog-handling, Lewis says bush survival is part of what he teaches kids in the camps.



“We’re re-introducing some of the old skills,” he says.



Ministikwan Lake is located about 45 minutes southeast of Cold Lake near the Alberta border.



Tina Isadore organized the visit of the dogs and their handlers to Mihtatakaw Sipiy School in Driftpile. She’s in charge of cultural programming for the First Nation. She says the event was a big success, with “really good, positive, healing energy.”



The presentation included some stories about the traditional uses of dogs in Cree culture. Then came the chance for each student to first ride on a sled. That was pretty exciting, but it got even better.



“Then they got a chance to drive the sled,” says Isadore.



Isadore says she would strongly recommend the KCC program to other schools or communities.



Driftpile is already talking about having them back – perhaps to take part in a Christmas celebration later this year.



For Swan River School and Kinuso School it’s the third straight winter for having the dogsled team. It’s usually a joint presentation to the two schools, but this year, due to COVID, it was done separately, says Esther Giroux of the SRFN School.



“It was a very successful event,” says Giroux.



“The kids just love it, and so do the adults and parents.”



“It was awesome,” says Carrie McGillivray of Kinuso School.



All the kids got dogsled rides and the older ones got to drive by themselves.



“I hope we can do it every year,” she adds.