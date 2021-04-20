A delight to enjoy

Men walk the Trans-Canada Trail in the Hilliard’s Bay area Aug. 17, 2019. Left-right, are Terry Carpentier, Ed Kozie and Leonard Sahlin, president of the Grouard – Peace River Trail Net Society.

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

Around Lesser Slave Lake most of the marked trails don’t allow OHV users.



However, people still get out in the bush and ride.



“We want people in the bush with quads,” says Bill Criss, president of Slave Lake Snow and Mud Association [SLSMA].



“We’re trying to get families involved.”



In the past, the group has held quad rallies and sled races on Lesser Slave Lake. However, at the moment these aren’t options.



SLSMA is also interested in trail development, but has so far not done any. The biggest challenge is that Alberta Environment and Parks won’t allow SLSMA to put up permanent signs, says Criss. The group is allowed to put up temporary signs for rallies, but has to take them down afterward.



Without marked trails, it’s hard to tell tourists or others new to the area about the trails that do exist.



“We’ll keep poking at them,” says Criss. “It’s that fine line,” between recreation and conservation.



Eric Larson first started exploring the roads around Lesser Slave Lake when he was posted here in 1989 to 1991 with Motor Transport Services. He’s putting at least one of the routes on the map as part of Rumble Alberta, which has driving routes across rural Alberta.



Asked how people find OHV trails, Larson says, “Usually by word of mouth.”



Or, he adds, “just getting out there and getting lost.”



The same goes for adventure biking and dual sport motorcycle trails. These are “mostly back roads and some highways,” says Larson.



An adventure bike is a motorcycle that is legal on the highway, but can also handle tough terrain. Some people travel around the world, says Larson. The rider’s skill level is the only limit on these types of motorcycles.



While most OHV trails aren’t marked in the area, trails for other purposes are. Some of these are part of the Great Trail. Formerly called the Trans-Canada Trail, it follows historic trails across Canada. It runs through the area, and is managed by various groups.



From west to south, the trail runs along the north shore of Slave Lake, then south along the east side [also called north shore] to Athabasca [through Moose Portage which is northeast of Smith].



The north shore portion runs basically west to east and is divided into two. Grouard-Peace River Trail Net Society has built a trail from Peavine Métis Settlement to Narrows Creek, and has a registered trail to the Narrows. It is waiting for permission to put in the final bridge.



Working east to west, Woods and Water Trails Association is building a trail from Marten Beach to the Narrows. Only a portion of this trail is finished.



Grouard-Peace River trail allows hikers, cyclists, and horses, but nothing motorized.



However, Woods and Water portion allows OHVs, horses, hikers, and cyclists.



Along the trail, there are signs at historic sites. These include the stopping point for York boats and paddle wheel ships, homestseads, and Hudson Bay Company trading posts.



One of the points of historic interest is Andrew’s Bay, which was a stopping place.



“It’s just beautiful,” says Grouard-Peace River society member Leonard Sahlin.



“It’s all park land.”



Grouard-Peace River trail is registered at 92 km -most of it completed. There is a map at the trailhead.



So far, the trail isn’t on Google and other electronic maps, says Sahlin. In a general way, it is on the Great Trail website.



The challenge is getting an accurate GPS map. The group has tried in the past and it is never accurate. This year, the hope is to get one done.



In Lesser Slave Lake Provincial Park, Freighter Lake Trail connects Marten Beach to Slave Lake. This allows hikers and cyclists. Unfortunately, the bridge is out at Lily Creek, so the trail is divided.



An Alberta Parks Advisory says, “repairs to the bridge are anticipated for 2021; no opening date has yet been set.”



From Slave Lake, the Great Trail follows a water route down Lesser Slave River and then gravel roads until Moose Portage. Then the Peace River Trail starts. It was built and is maintained by the Athabasca Recreational Trail Association. It allows OHVs, horses, hikers, and cyclists.



There are two other marked trails in the area which are not connected with the Great Trail. These are Nine Mile Creek Recreation Area off Highway 2 south of Widewater and Lily Lake Trail in Lesser Slave Lake Provincial Park. Neither allows motorized vehicles, and Lily Lake only allows hikers.



Nine Mile Creek Recreation Area was built and is maintained by the Nine Mile Recreation Society and its primary use is cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, but it is open year-round.



Freighter Lake Trail and one of the roads in the provincial park are also groomed for skiing and snowshoeing in the winter.