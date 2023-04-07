A friendly reminder: watch your winter fires!

People are advised to monitor and control their winter burns. Fires lit in the winter can smoulder under the snow and emerge as a wildfire in the spring when the snow has disappeared and conditions are warm and dry. Soak the area and ensure both heat and smoke are no longer being produced.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

People are being reminded to monitor their winter burning as temperatures are expected to warm up in the next few weeks.

Snow on the ground won’t automatically protect fires from expanding, says Leah Love- quist, wildfire information officer for the Slave Lake Forest Area.

“Firefighters urge everyone who has conducted winter burning to go back and ensure the fires are out,” Lovequist says.

“With dry conditions last fall and lack of moisture in the ground, there is potential for fires lit this winter to continue to burn under the snow and emerge as wildfires in the spring.”

To prevent spring holdover fires, she encourages people to revisit their brush pile windrow burning projects to ensure their fires are extinguished.

“Check out the remaining material,” says Lovequist.

“Soak the area and ensure both heat and smoke are no longer being produced.

“Check your burn site multiple times in the coming weeks to ensure it has not reignited.”

If a winter burn remains active, she requests that people promptly contact the local Forest Area office in High Prairie at (780) 523-6619, Slave Lake at (780) 849-7377 or Peace River at (780) 624-6191.

Lovequist advises people to report their winter burn locations by phoning Slave Lake Forest Area wildfire technologist Russell Murphy at (780) 849-7457 or Peace River Forest Area wildfire prevention officer Todd Lynch at (780) 624-6334.

Lovequist reminds people that fire permits are required for any burning, except campfires, in the Forest Protection Area of Alberta during wildfire season from March 1 to Oct. 31.

“If you are burning without a permit or not following permit conditions, your fire could be considered a wildfire and you could be fined and may be responsible for the costs of suppressing the fire,” Lovequist says.

“By getting a fire permit, you help keep our firefighters free to fight real wildfires instead of responding to the smoke in your backyard.”

Fire permits are still available by request at Forest Area offices in High Prairie, Slave Lake and Peace River.